Lawyer facing 30 to life for murdering his girlfriend dies in custody

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey lawyer who faced a lengthy sentence for murdering his longtime girlfriend is dead. James Ray III was found unconscious in his Essex County jail cell on Sunday and pronounced dead at a hospital. The 60-year-old Ray was convicted last month of murdering 44-year-old Angela Bledsoe in 2018. Then he picked up their daughter from school, left her with a family member and fled to Cuba. He was extradited the next month and was behind bars ever since. He claimed self defense in the shooting. A jury took just three hours to convict. Ray faced 30-years to life at his sentencing.

