With small markets and small payrolls, the AL and NL Centrals are lagging again
By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
The AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians have been below .500 since late April. The Cincinnati Reds top the NL Central standings while on an 86-win pace. Welcome to life in baseball’s two weakest divisions. Cleveland overtook the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central standings on Wednesday while owning a 39-40 record, but they’d be last in the AL East. This is the first time in 15 years an entire division has been below .500 this late in a season. A scheduling change reducing the number of times division opponents can beat up on one another has widened the gap separating the Central divisions from their East and West counterparts.