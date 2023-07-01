Sierra Leone’s main opposition calls for presidential election re-run after incumbent named winner
By KEMO CHAM
Associated Press
FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — Sierra Leone’s main opposition party is demanding a re-run of last weekend’s presidential election even though incumbent President Julius Maada Bio already has been sworn into office for his second term. A statement from the opposition All People’s Congress, or APC, party on Saturday accused the electoral commission of conspiring with Bio’s party to rig the results. The APC is also calling for the resignation of Sierra Leone’s electoral commission chairman. After Saturday’s vote, results were declared Tuesday showing Bio won 56.17% of the vote. He then took the oath of office for a new term. He has called for unity in the West African country, urging all Sierra Leoneans “to be peaceful and law-abiding.”