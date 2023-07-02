Cole Custer declared NASCAR Xfinity Series winner after persistent rain washes out race
By JAY COHEN
AP Sports Writer
CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Custer has been declared the winner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in downtown Chicago after persistent rain flooded the street course. The race started Saturday but was suspended after 25 laps because of a lightning strike. NASCAR had planned to resume it Sunday morning, but it scuttled that idea because of the continuing rain and the scheduled Cup Series race. Custer earned his second Xfinity Series victory this season and No. 12 for his career. He also won on the road course at Portland International Raceway on June 3.