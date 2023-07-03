Skip to Content
75-year-old Roy Hodgson signs a 1-year contract to manage Crystal Palace in the Premier League

By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Roy Hodgson was rewarded for saving Crystal Palace from relegation last season with a one-year contract to manage the Premier League club. The deal comes two years after the 75-year-old Hodgson ended his first spell at the club and announced his retirement from soccer. Hodgson says “I know what a fantastic squad we have here.” His departure from Palace in 2021 was supposed to signal the end of his 45-year managerial career that saw him take charge of clubs such as Inter Milan and Liverpool. He also coached the England national team.

