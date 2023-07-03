Alexia Putellas is back in time for the Women’s World Cup as Spain looks for glory

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Alexia Putellas heads to the Women’s World Cup after winning back-to-back Ballon d’Or awards and helping Barcelona win two of the last three Champions League titles. But her role on Spain’s national team is in doubt. The 29-year-old midfielder has barely played for her club since recently returning from a leg injury that sidelined her for nearly 10 months. Alexia was set to take the 2022 European Championship by storm but the ACL in her left knee ruptured days before the tournament. She played her first game since the injury in late April when Barcelona clinched the Spanish league title.

