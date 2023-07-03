Skip to Content
AP National Sports

NASCAR thinking big after exciting finish to Cup Series’ 1st street race in its 75th season

KTVZ
By
Published 11:46 AM

By JAY COHEN
AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Moments after NASCAR’s daring adventure was over — a soggy day in downtown Chicago rescued by a compelling Cup Series race — they were all thinking big. Shane van Gisbergen pondered a move from Australia’s Supercars to a regular NASCAR ride. Justin Marks contemplated the promising future of Project 91. Steve O’Donnell talked about holding a NASCAR event on another continent. O’Donnell and company were buoyed by Sunday’s exciting finish to the Cup Series’ first street race in its 75th season.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content