NASCAR thinking big after exciting finish to Cup Series’ 1st street race in its 75th season
By JAY COHEN
AP Sports Writer
CHICAGO (AP) — Moments after NASCAR’s daring adventure was over — a soggy day in downtown Chicago rescued by a compelling Cup Series race — they were all thinking big. Shane van Gisbergen pondered a move from Australia’s Supercars to a regular NASCAR ride. Justin Marks contemplated the promising future of Project 91. Steve O’Donnell talked about holding a NASCAR event on another continent. O’Donnell and company were buoyed by Sunday’s exciting finish to the Cup Series’ first street race in its 75th season.