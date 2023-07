BOSTON (AP) — Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi is now set to face his old team on Thursday night at Fenway Park. Texas manager Bruce Bochy said the 33-year-old righty will pitch the final game of the series against the Boston Red Sox. “I’m definitely excited,” Eovaldi said, standing on the field behind home plate about 90 minutes before Tuesday’s matchup against Boston.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.