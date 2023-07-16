Cease wins for 1st time in almost 2 months as White Sox cool off Braves 8-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Dylan Cease won for the first time in nearly two months, Luis Robert Jr. had four hits that included a two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox beat Atlanta 8-1 to stop the Braves’ streak of 11 consecutive series wins. Cease (4-3) had eight straight no-decisions since beating Cleveland on May 23, the most within a season in White Sox history. He allowed one run and three hits in five innings. Matt Olson had a run-scoring single in the third, increasing his NL-leading RBIs total to 77. Reynaldo López, Aaron Bummer and Jesse Scholtens finished a five-hitter.

