Ohtani ties score with 35th homer, Angels beat Yankees 4-3 in 10 innings

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani tied the score in the seventh inning with his major league-leading 35th home run and pinch-hitter Michael Stefanic hit a game-ending single in the 10th to give the Los Angeles Angels a 4-3 win over the New York Yankees, Los Angeles trailed 3-1 when Ohtani hit a two-run drive off Michael King, then made a demonstrative flip of his bat. Ohtani has homered in three straight games for the sixth time and surpassed his home run total last year. Ohtani had three hits and increased his average to .306. He struck out in the ninth against Nick Ramirez, winced and grabbed at his back.

