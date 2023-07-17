Wong drives in career-best three runs, Pivetta strikes out 13 as Red Sox beat Athletics 7-0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Connor Wong hit a two-run double and singled in a run for a career-high three RBIs, leading the Boston Red Sox past the Oakland Athletics 7-0 for their eighth win in nine games.Nick Pivetta (6-5) matched his career high with 13 strikeouts over six innings in relief of lefty opener Brennan Bernardino, who worked two innings. It marked Pivetta’s ninth career double-digit strikeout game and first of 2023 — and his most Ks with the Red Sox. The A’s lost their eighth straight game and dropped a season-high 46 games under .500 at 25-71.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.