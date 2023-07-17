Yankees’ Donaldson has a Grade 3 strain to his right calf

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson could be done for the rest of the season after an MRI revealed a Grade 3 strain to his right calf. Donaldson said before Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels that he has not been given a timetable on when he might be able to return. The 37-year old was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, after straining his calf running out a grounder during the seventh inning of Saturday’s game at Colorado.

