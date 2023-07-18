Ireland preparing for difficult debut in Women’s World Cup opener against co-host Australia

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Overwhelming demand for tickets meant co-host Australia’s opening match at the Women’s World Cup had to be shifted to the tournament’s biggest stadium and will be played in front of an expected record crowd of 82,500. Ireland is stepping into that cauldron to take on the Matildas at Sydney’s Stadium Australia on Thursday. Ireland will be on debut at the global tournament. Ireland forward Marissa Sheva says “We feel like underdogs and we embrace it. I think it gives us a little bit of energy and we know the pressure is not on us, it’s on them for this game.”

