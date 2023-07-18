Ryan Giggs cleared in domestic violence case after prosecutors pull out of retrial

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs’ retrial on charges of domestic violence will not go ahead this month after prosecutors pulled out of the case. Giggs is one of the greatest modern-day players in British soccer. He was due to go on trial for a second time starting July 31. He was accused of controlling or coercive behavior toward his former girlfriend between August 2017 and November 2020. Giggs was also accused of assaulting her as well as her sister. He denied the offenses and underwent a month-long trial that ended in August last year when the jury failed to reach any verdicts.

