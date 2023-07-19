Nigeria’s focus will turn from finances to football for its Women’s World Cup opener against Canada

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Randy Waldrum’s criticism of the Nigerian soccer federation and the rebuke he received in return overshadowed the Super Falcons’ buildup to the Women’s World Cup. That will count for very little Friday when Nigeria opens its Women’s World Cup campaign against Canada. Head coach Waldrum says the players know he’ll stand up for them and “be a voice for the girls and fight for the things that they deserve to be getting.” The mindset of Waldrum and his team has shifted from pay and conditions to the task at hand ever since they arrived in Australia. Star striker Asisat Oshoala says ”Forget about the distractions, and just focus on the game.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.