49ers QB Brock Purdy cleared for start of training camp following offseason elbow surgery

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been cleared to take part in training camp after undergoing surgery on his throwing elbow in the offseason. General manager John Lynch says Purdy has been given the green light from doctors to practice after making good progress in his rehabilitation. The Niners will ease Purdy back into the flow and won’t have him throw more than two days in a row so he won’t take part in the team’s first practice on Wednesday after throwing the past two days.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.