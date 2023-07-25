49ers QB Brock Purdy cleared for start of training camp following offseason elbow surgery
By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been cleared to take part in training camp after undergoing surgery on his throwing elbow in the offseason. General manager John Lynch says Purdy has been given the green light from doctors to practice after making good progress in his rehabilitation. The Niners will ease Purdy back into the flow and won’t have him throw more than two days in a row so he won’t take part in the team’s first practice on Wednesday after throwing the past two days.