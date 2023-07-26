Alaska board to weigh barring transgender girls from girls’ high school sports teams

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Transgender girls would be barred from participating on high school girls athletic teams in Alaska under a proposed rule being considered by the state board of education. The board plans to discuss the proposed rule at its meeting Wednesday. It could adopt or make changes to the proposed rules, postpone action or decide not to move forward with the proposal. Opponents of the proposal call it discriminatory and unconstitutional and say it likely will lead to litigation. Supporters, including Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, say the proposal is needed to ensure fairness in girls sports.

