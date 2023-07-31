The $3.9 billion UN humanitarian appeal for Ukraine is only 30% funded, UN aid official says
By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The $3.9 billion humanitarian appeal for war-torn Ukraine is less than 30% funded as the country starts preparing for a second winter with more residential buildings damaged and destroyed and thousands of people homeless following the collapse of the Kakhovka dam. Denise Brown, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine gave that grim report Monday. She said 17 million Ukrainians need aid and the U.N. is targeting 11-12 million — but funding is becoming a serious issue. A recent U.N. report said lack of funding “is hampering operations.” By the end of June, it said, the U.N. and its humanitarian partners reached 7.3 million people but in some places more than 25% of targeted people couldn’t be reached.