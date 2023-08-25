Spain busts record 9.5 tons of cocaine hidden in a banana shipment from Ecuador

MADRID (AP) — Spanish customs agents and National Police said they confiscated the country’s biggest cocaine haul to date of 9.5 tons hidden in a banana freight container originating from Ecuador. The drug was found in a refrigerated container hidden among a cargo of more than a thousand boxes of bananas in the southwestern port of Algeciras. Prior to this seizure, Spain’s biggest bust was of 8.4 tons in 2018, found also in a banana shipping container. The Spanish tax agency said Friday that the investigation began in July when police received information about a pending shipment of Colombian cocaine via Ecuador in August.

