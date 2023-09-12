School district takes teachers union to court for wave of absences that forced school closures

LAS VEGAS (AP) — School district officials in Las Vegas are asking a judge to put an end to what it claims is a coordinated union campaign of teachers calling in sick amid their bitter contract battle. A judge is expected to consider the motion Wednesday morning. The Clark County School District says unprecedented absences this month have led to seven schools closing for the day and two others combining classes. The district says one of those schools had more than 87% of its teachers call out sick. The union denies any involvement in the recent wave of teacher absences. It’s illegal for public employees in Nevada to strike.

