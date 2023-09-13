GOP legislative leaders’ co-chair flap has brought the Ohio Redistricting Commission to a standstill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s latest attempt to draw fair political maps has crumbled amid Republican infighting. Gov. Mike DeWine gaveled the reconstituted Ohio Redistricting Commission to order despite the Ohio Senate president and Ohio House speaker, both fellow Republicans, being at an impasse over who the GOP’s co-chair pick should be. Without their decision, the panel can’t begin the business of fixing Statehouse district maps that the Ohio Supreme Court ruled unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor Republicans five different times. Secretary of State Frank LaRose has called Sept. 22 the ideal date for completing new maps, and Nov. 6 the last possible date.

