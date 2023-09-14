Survivors of a deadly migrant shipwreck off Greece file lawsuit over botched rescue claim

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A group of survivors of a deadly migrant shipwreck in southern Greece three months ago is suing authorities for failing to intervene to rescue passengers before their vessel capsized in international waters. That’s according to a group of lawyers who are representing them. Hundreds of migrants are believed to have been trapped and killed when a modified fishing trawler sank south of Greece in mid-June. The Greek coast guard had been shadowing the vessel along a section of its journey from Libya to Italy and led the rescue of 104 migrants and the recovery of 82 bodies.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.