Israel reopens the main Gaza crossing for Palestinian laborers after days of rising tensions

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel has reopened the main crossing with the Gaza Strip, allowing thousands of Palestinian laborers to enter the country for the first time since it was sealed earlier this month. The crossing reopened on Thursday, after weeks of violent protests along Gaza’s frontier with Israel where demonstrators have thrown explosives and rocks and launched incendiary balloons that sparked fires. The protests have driven up tensions, prompting Israel to launch airstrikes targeting military posts belonging to the militant group Hamas that rules Gaza. On Thursday, protest leaders said they would stop their demonstrations in exchange for Israel’s opening of the crossing and other economic relief measures.

