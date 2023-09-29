Biden calls for up to three oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico, disappointing all sides

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration has proposed up to three oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico over the next five years but none in Alaska. The Democratic administration is trying to navigate between energy companies that have pressed for greater oil and gas production and environmental activists who have urged Biden to shut down new offshore drilling in the fight against climate change. The three lease sales proposed Friday are the minimum number the administration could legally offer if it wants to continue expanding offshore wind development. A 2022 climate law dictates the government must offer offshore oil and gas leases before it can offer offshore wind power.

By MATTHEW DALY and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

