Europe strikes back in Ryder Cup and ties record for largest lead
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Europe has taken a big step toward a small measure of revenge in the Ryder Cup. They matched the largest lead after the opening day with a five-point lead after just eight matches at Marco Simone. Rory McIlroy won both his matches. Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland delivered the big shots. Europe made history by sweeping the opening session for the first time. None of those foursomes matches reached the 18th hole. The Americans didn’t win a match all day. They had three halves in afternoon fourballs. That was after they were in position to win those three matches.