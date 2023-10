HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Police say a Maryland circuit court judge was fatally shot in the driveway of his home. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Judge Andrew Wilkinson was found around 8 p.m. Thursday at the home in Hagerstown and taken to a hospital where he died. The sheriff’s office is investigating the fatal shooting.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.