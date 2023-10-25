No. 1 pick Wembanyama scores 15 points in NBA debut as Spurs fall to Mavericks in opener

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Victor Wembanyama era is underway in San Antonio. Wembanyama made his NBA debut with the Spurs against the Dallas Mavericks and made an immediate splash with the world watching. The No. 1 pick in the NBA draft blocked a shot in the opening minute of the game and misfired on a 3-point attempt from the top of the key. But Wembanyama found his spot and scored his first NBA points with a 3-pointer — again from near the top of the key — at the 8:25 mark of the first quarter. He added another 3 later in the quarter. Slowed by foul trouble, he broke loose for nine points in the fourth quarter and finished with 15 points in a 126-119 loss. The debut of the 19-year-old from France forced the Spurs to sell standing-room only tickets for their season opener.

