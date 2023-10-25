Dozens of union workers arrested on Las Vegas Strip for blocking traffic as thousands rally

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thousands of hotel workers fighting for new union contracts rallied on the Las Vegas Strip where at least 58 who were blocking rush-hour traffic have been arrested. Union leaders said that Wednesday night’s demonstration was a stepped-up effort to bring attention to the labor union’s negotiations with three major casino companies. Several dozen workers sat across multiple lanes, stopping cars in both directions before police officers started taking the protesters into custody. Traffic ground to a halt for about a half-hour on one of the most recognizable stretches of the Strip with views of the Bellagio fountain, the Eiffel Tower replica and Caesars Palace. Police say it was a peaceful protest.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.