Dozens of union workers arrested on Las Vegas Strip for blocking traffic as thousands rally
By RIO YAMAT
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thousands of hotel workers fighting for new union contracts rallied on the Las Vegas Strip where at least 58 who were blocking rush-hour traffic have been arrested. Union leaders said that Wednesday night’s demonstration was a stepped-up effort to bring attention to the labor union’s negotiations with three major casino companies. Several dozen workers sat across multiple lanes, stopping cars in both directions before police officers started taking the protesters into custody. Traffic ground to a halt for about a half-hour on one of the most recognizable stretches of the Strip with views of the Bellagio fountain, the Eiffel Tower replica and Caesars Palace. Police say it was a peaceful protest.