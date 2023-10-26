Greek army destroys World War II bomb found during excavation for luxury development near Athens
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek army specialists have destroyed an unexploded World War II bomb discovered during work on a massive urban development project at a coastal area south of Athens. Authorities said the 500-pound bomb was destroyed without a detonation. Traffic in the area was halted for more than two hours and several nearby apartment blocks had been evacuated as a precaution. The local mayor said more ordnance could be found as excavation work proceeds. The urban development project will include a park, shopping malls, hotels, a casino and multiple leisure facilities near the seaside Glyfada area south of the capital. Work got underway last year and is due to be completed in 2026.