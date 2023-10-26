Greek army destroys World War II bomb found during excavation for luxury development near Athens

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek army specialists have destroyed an unexploded World War II bomb discovered during work on a massive urban development project at a coastal area south of Athens. Authorities said the 500-pound bomb was destroyed without a detonation. Traffic in the area was halted for more than two hours and several nearby apartment blocks had been evacuated as a precaution. The local mayor said more ordnance could be found as excavation work proceeds. The urban development project will include a park, shopping malls, hotels, a casino and multiple leisure facilities near the seaside Glyfada area south of the capital. Work got underway last year and is due to be completed in 2026.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.