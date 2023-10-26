Harris will attend an AI summit at a UK estate that was a base for World War II codebreakers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.K. prime minister is defending China’s invitation to a summit on artificial intelligence that Vice President Kamala Harris will attend next week. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says there can be no serious strategy for drawing up guardrails for artificial intelligence without at least trying to engage all of the world’s leading AI powers. Harris’ trip to the summit will come a day after President Joe Biden is expected to unveil an executive order on the emerging technology. Harris will speak about the Democratic administration’s approach to artificial intelligence Nov. 1 and then participate in the summit Nov. 2. The summit will take place at Bletchley Park, which was a base for World War II codebreakers.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and KELVIN CHAN Associated Press

