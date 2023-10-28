Hundreds of mourners lay flowers at late Premier’s Li Keqiang’s childhood residence in eastern China

HONG KONG (AP) — Hundreds of mourners have lined the streets and laid flowers near former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang’s childhood residence, a day after he died of a heart attack. Li was born in Hefei in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui, where he spent most of his childhood and youth. People came overnight to Li’s former residence with bouquets of flowers. Some bowed in respect and others cried. Li was China’s top economic official for a decade, helping navigate the world’s second-largest economy through challenges such as rising political, economic and military tensions with the United States and the COVID-19 pandemic.

