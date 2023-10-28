King Charles III seeks to look ahead in a visit to Kenya. But he’ll have history to contend with

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III wants to look to the future when his four-day state visit to Kenya starts on Tuesday. But first he will have to confront the past. Charles is facing calls to address the legacy of eight decades of British colonial rule. He also faces complaints that foreigners still own large swaths of rich farmland and that the U.K. has failed to accept responsibility for the crimes of British soldiers stationed in Kenya. The trip will also be closely watched around the world because it is the king’s first state visit to an African nation and his first to a Commonwealth member since he ascended the throne last year.

By DANICA KIRKA and EVELYNE MUSAMBI Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.