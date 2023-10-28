Louisiana and Amtrak agree to revive train service between New Orleans, Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is a step closer to connecting its capital city to New Orleans via a revived train line. Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday signed an agreement advancing the return of passenger rail service between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, which stopped running in 1969. The agreement is a breakthrough for a project that has been in the works since 2008. Gov. Edwards says he’s been working to reestablish rail service between the two cities during his entire eight years as governor. Along the route, passengers can expect stops in Gonzales, Laplace and Jefferson Parish. The service could start as early as 2027.

