Sunny and clear today, slight warm up this week

Hope everyone is having a lovely Sunday!

Today was slightly warmer than yesterday with temperatures reaching the 50s.

Tonight, expect clear skies as temperatures dip into the 20s.

Monday will be another sunny day with light and variable winds. There will be a slight warm up this week with highs in the 60s.

Don't forget Halloween is on Tuesday! It appears that it will be a cloudy night with temperatures ranging from the 40s to 50s during trick-or-treat hours.

We may see some rain near the end of the week. The highest likelihood of rainfall is on Thursday, with a 70% chance of precipitation.

