Protestors will demonstrate against world leaders, Israel-Hamas war as APEC comes to San Francisco
By JANIE HAR
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Activists protesting environmental abuses, poor working conditions and the Israel-Hamas war are among those planning to march in downtown San Francisco Sunday to protest a global trade summit. Thousands of protesters are expected throughout his week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ conference. The No to APEC coalition is made up of more than 100 grassroots organizations. President Joe Biden and his counterpart in China, Xi Jinping, are among world leaders expected at the summit. Protesters will not be allowed into tightly controlled security zones open only to attendees. San Francisco’s police chief says the city welcomes protesters but will not tolerate violence or property destruction.