Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom joins the race for the state’s only US House seat

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom plans to run for the state’s only U.S. House seat, which is currently held by Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola. Dahlstrom announced her campaign Tuesday. She joins Republican Nick Begich III in seeking to challenge Peltola next year. Peltola won a special election and a regular election last year for the seat. Begich unsuccessfully ran in the 2022 races. Alaska has an open primary system in which the top four vote-getters advance to the general election. Ranked choice voting is used in the general election. Dahlstrom plans to continue in her role as lieutenant governor.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.