Bus accident leaves at least 37 dead and 18 injured on Himalayan road in Indian-controlled Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian officials say a passenger bus has slid off a Himalayan highway killing at least 37 people and injuring 18 others after rolling down a steep slope onto another road in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Wednesday. A civil administrator says the 42-seater bus was on the way to southern Jammu city from Kishtwar town on Wednesday when it veered off the road and fell down about 660 feet (200 meters) on an older road in the mountainous region. Residents and authorities rushed to the accident spot and a rescue operation was launched. The exact cause of the crash was not immediately known. India has some of the highest road death rates in the world.

