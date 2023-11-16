Awkward lie: Rory McIlroy’s ball lodges in the lap of a spectator at World Tour Championship

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — It was the most awkward lie of the day for Rory McIlroy. The four-time major winner’s tee shot on the par-3 13th hole at the World Tour Championship somehow landed in the lap of a female spectator as she lay on grass to the right of the green. The rest of the spectators retreated amid much laughter but the woman remained lying down with her feet crossed and the ball lodged between her legs. McIlroy eventually walked up to her, scratched his head, then feigned a shot to the amusement of the gallery. Then McIlroy stood back and said: “Right, ermm. Referee!” He was given a drop on a spot under where the woman was lying and made bogey.

