Canadian security forum honors ‘the people of Israel’ following the deadly Hamas attack

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — A Canadian security forum has presented an award to the people of Israel for for 75 years of democracy following the Hamas incursion into the country that left some 1,200 people dead and 240 abducted. The Halifax International Security Forum presents the award annually in honor of U.S. Sen. John McCain, who died in 2018, to “individuals from any country who have demonstrated uncommon leadership in the pursuit of human justice.” McCain was a regular at the forum. The award was given to representatives of Brothers in Arms. The group started as a protest movement but has transformed itself into the largest nongovernmental aid agency in Israel to help those affected by the latest Israel-Hamas war.

