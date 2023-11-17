GOP secures all elected statewide offices in Louisiana, after Republican victories Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republicans in Louisiana have swept three runoff races for powerful statewide offices: attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer. The GOP success secures control over all of Louisiana’s statewide elected positions. Liz Murrill was elected as attorney general Saturday, Nancy Landry as secretary of state and John Fleming as treasurer. The GOP success, in a state that has had a Democrat in the governor’s office for the past eight years, means that come January, Republicans will control the five most powerful positions in Louisiana’s executive branch. In addition, the GOP holds majorities in both the House and Senate. The results also mean Louisiana will have its first female attorney general and first woman elected as secretary of state.

