Thousands march in Jerusalem to press Israel’s government to do more to free hostages held in Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of family members and supporters of some 240 hostages held in Gaza have streamed into Jerusalem on foot to castigate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his handling of the war with Hamas. They pleaded with the government to do more to bring their loved ones home. The march on Saturday capped a five-day trek from Tel Aviv and marked the largest protest on behalf of the hostages since they were dragged into Gaza by Hamas militants on Oct. 7. Netanyahu agreed Saturday night to meet with representatives of the families this week. He told the demonstrators, “I am marching with you. The Israeli people are marching with you.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.