Kansas school forced 8-year-old Native American boy to cut his hair, ACLU says

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union says a Kansas grade school forced an 8-year-old Native American boy to cut off his hair after he grew it out for cultural reasons. In a letter sent Friday, the ACLU demanded that the Girard School District rescind a policy at the boy’s elementary school that bars long hair for boys, alleging it violates state and federal laws. The ACLU says at a tribal gathering the boy saw men with long hair and was inspired to adopt the common cultural practice of cutting hair only when mourning a loved one. The superintendent says he can’t discuss individual students, families or employees because of confidentiality laws.

