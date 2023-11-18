Authorities say they have identified the suspect in the shooting of a hospital security guard

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say the gunman who was killed after shooting to death a security guard at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital has been identified. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Saturday that 33-year-old John Madore entered New Hampshire Hospital late Friday and killed Bradley Haas, a state Department of Safety security officer who was working at the front lobby entrance of the facility. All patients at the psychiatric hospital were safe, and the state trooper who killed Madore was not wounded. Formella said Madore was most recently living in a hotel in the Seacoast region and also had lived in Concord.

