A hat worn by Napoleon sold for $2.1 million at an auction of the French emperor’s belongings

PARIS (AP) — A faded, cracked felt hat worn by Napoléon Bonaparte sold for $2.1 million at an auction Sunday of the French emperor’s belongings. The signature broad, black bicorne hat is one of a handful still in existence that Napoléon wore when he ruled 19th-century France and waged war in Europe. It was the centerpiece of Sunday’s auction in Fontainebleau of memorabilia collected by a French industrialist who died last year. It was initially valued at $650,000. But the bidding quickly jumped higher. The name of the winning bidder was not released.

