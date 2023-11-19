K-12 schools improve protection against online attacks, but many are vulnerable to ransomware gangs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some K-12 public schools are racing to improve protection against the threat of online attacks. But lax cybersecurity means thousands of others are vulnerable to ransomware gangs that can steal confidential data and disrupt operations. Since a White House conference in August on ransomware threats, dozens of school districts have signed up for free cybersecurity services, and federal officials have hosted exercises with schools to help them learn how to better secure their networks. That word comes from Anne Neuberger, the Biden’s administration’s deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology. Attackers aim to lock up computer systems, and in some cases, steal and publish sensitive personal information if a ransom is not paid.

