Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios wins Miss Universe crown

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios, has won the Miss Universe competition in El Salvador, the first to wear the crown from her country. Palacios is a 23-year-old communicologist and says she wants to work to promote mental health after suffering debilitating bouts of anxiety herself. Miss Thailand, Anntonia Porsild, was first runner-up and Miss Australia, Moraya Wilson, the second runner-up. Eighty-four women competed for the crown in the 72nd edition of the competition. Miss Universe was last held in El Salvador in 1975.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.