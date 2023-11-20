More than 400,000 Afghans have returned home from Pakistan following crackdown on migrants

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say more than 400,000 Afghans returned to their home country following the ongoing crackdown on illegal foreigners in the country. The chief spokesperson of the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan also confirmed the number and told The Associated Press that the majority have been using the border crossings of Torkham and Spin Boldak to return home. crossings of Torkham and Spin Boldak to return home. An estimated 1.7 million Afghans had been living in Pakistan when authorities announced its nationwide crackdown, saying that anyone without proper documents had to leave the country by October 31 or else get arrested. The expulsion of Afghans has drawn widespread criticism from international and domestic human rights groups.

