A shooter wounded 4 in Ohio Walmart store before killing himself, police say
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a shooter opened fire at a Walmart, wounding four people before apparently killing himself. The attack took place Monday night at a Walmart in Beavercreek, in the Dayton metropolitan area. Police didn’t immediately release the name of the shooter, a possible motive for the attack or other details. There also wasn’t any immediate word on the conditions of the victims, who were taken to hospitals. In a statement, Walmart says the company is “heartbroken” over the shootings.