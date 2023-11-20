Russia puts Ukrainian winner of Eurovision Song Contest on wanted list

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has placed a Ukrainian singer who won the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest on its wanted list. State news agencies reported on Monday that an Interior Ministry database listed singer Susana Jamaladinova as being sought for violating a criminal law. The independent Russian news site Mediazona says she has been charged under a law that bans spreading fake information about the Russian military and the ongoing fighting in Ukraine. Jamaladinova performs under the stage name Jamala and is of Crimean Tatar descent. She won the Eurovision contest seven years ago with the song “1944.” The title refers to the year the Soviet Union deported Crimean Tatars en masse.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.