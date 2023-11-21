Coldplay concert in Malaysia can be stopped by organizers if the band misbehaves, government says

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian minister said organizers of a Coldplay concert are able to stop Wednesday’s show if the British rock band misbehaves. Muslim conservatives have protested the concert over Coldplay’s support for the LGBTQ+ community. Recently, they also pushed for the concert to be halted in solidarity with Palestinians killed in the Israel-Hamas war. The government has rejected their calls to halt the show. Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he doesn’t foresee any problem with Coldplay’s first concert in Malaysia later Wednesday. He said the band is pro-Palestinian and the government was “upbeat” about the concert. Police have tightened measures for the show at a stadium to be attended by some 75,000 people.

